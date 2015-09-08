LONDON Double Tour de France winner Chris Froome is unlikely to take part in the world road cycling championships this month after retiring from the Vuelta with a foot injury.

The 30-year-old Briton, who rides for Team Sky, would have been one of the favourites for the title in Virginia when the championships begin on Sept. 19.

He abandoned the Tour of Spain after crashing on stage 11 and breaking a bone in his foot.

"It looks unlikely, the fracture will take a while to heal," Team Sky chief Dave Brailsford was quoted as saying on the BBC.

Froome was on a provisional list of riders to take part in the road race and the time trial.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)