BMC Racing rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium celebrates after the 170 km 18th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia (Tour of Italy) cycling race from from Melide to Verbania, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

PARIS Philippe Gilbert withdrew from the Tour of Switzerland on Tuesday, citing an injury to his right leg that will also keep him out of the Tour de France, his BMC Racing Team said on their website.

An MRI scan revealed a small fracture on the former world champion's lower leg which might be related to his crash at La Fleche Wallonne classic race in April.

"I know with these problems, I can maybe go to the Tour, but not at 100 percent," Belgian Gilbert said in a statement.

"So at this point, I have to make a choice to skip the Tour. My first objective is to feel healthy again and not feel the pain any more."

(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Ed Osmond)