Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (L) climbs during the 146km ( 91 miles) 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia, from Cesana to Col du Galibier May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

POLSA, Italy (Reuters) May 23 - Two major climbs have been axed from Friday's key stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia because of snow and ice on their descent although the main stage finish at Val Martello remains in place, race organisers said on Thursday.

The Gavia and Stelvio climbs, with summits at 2,618 and 2,758 metres above sea level, have been cut from the course.

The new route for stage 19 still has its original start at Ponte di Legno and finishes on the Val Martello climb but, with two of Friday's three big climbs cancelled, it will now be 160 km, 21 km longer than first planned.

Race organisers said that as well as the changes, freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall in the Dolomites could put Saturday's most difficult stage of the Giro, which finishes on the emblematic Tre Cime di Lavaredo, under threat.

"We're at least hoping to save the finish at Tre Cime di Lavaredo, we're monitoring the weather and road conditions closely," race technical director Mauro Vegni told the cyclingnews website (www.cyclingnews.com) on Thursday.

The bad weather sweeping northern Italy and the Alps has already resulted in one climb, the Col de Sestriere, being cancelled last Saturday and Sunday's stage finish on another climb, the Col du Galibier, was relocated to four km short of the summit after snow partly blocked the high mountain pass.

The Giro d'Italia, currently led by Vincenzo Nibali of Italy, finishes on May 26 in Brescia.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)