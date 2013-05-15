Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
PARIS French AG2R rider Sylvain Georges's positive test at the Giro d'Italia occurred because he mistakenly took a performance-enhancing drug, team director Vincent Lavenu said on Wednesday.
Georges tested positive for the stimulant Heptaminol in a sample taken on May 10, the International Cycling Union (UCI) had earlier said in a statement.
"I just talked to him on the phone. He told me he had used a product because he had heavy legs, thinking it was harmless," Lavenu told Reuters.
"There was no intention to dope. But it's a silly mistake that hurts him and the whole team. The consequences are disastrous compared to the original action."
Georges pulled out of the Giro before Wednesday's stage 11 and would not ride again until the issue was settled, said Lavenu, whose team are part of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MCCC), that has a strong anti-doping stance.
The 29-year-old Georges, who won a stage of the Tour of California last year, has not been given a provisional ban by the UCI because under the governing body's anti-doping rules Heptaminol is a specified substance and can be used in certain circumstances.
The drug widens blood vessels and can be used in the treatment of low blood pressure.
Georges has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.
"As far as I know, he has already done so," Lavenu said.
(Reporting Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.