MARINA DI ASCEA, Italy Luca Paolini timed his effort perfectly to win the third stage of the Giro d'Italia and snatch the overall leader's pink jersey at the end of an eventful ride on Monday.

Paolini, whose Katusha team were a late inclusion in the race after they won a place on the World Tour (elite) following an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), attacked in the final descent of the 222-km trek from Sorrento.

Australian Cadel Evans and defending champion Ryder Hesjedal of Canada finished second and third respectively, taking precious time bonuses.

Pre-race favourites Bradley Wiggins of Britain and Italian Vincenzo Nibali finished safe in the lead chase group.

Italian Michele Scarponi, a potential race winner, crashed in the descent and lost one minute while Hesjedal rode in a surprisingly aggressive fashion for a defending champion.

The Canadian climber, who gave his Garmin-Sharp team their maiden Grand Tour title last year, put his rivals under pressure with repeated attacks in the final climb and descent.

"I felt there was an opportunity today. You can get something out of it everyday," Hesjedal told reporters.

"It's better to be up front."

Paolini, a one-day race specialist, was the strongest on the day and chose the right moment to surge away from the lead group that had formed after one of Hesjedal's numerous attacks.

Riding his first Giro at 36, Paolini, who won the Het Nieuwsblad one-day race in February, barely looked back and crossed the finish line 16 seconds ahead of the chasing group.

Paolini leads the overall standings by 17 seconds heading into Tuesday's fourth stage, a 244-km hilly ride between Policastro Bussentino and Serra San Bruno.

Bradley Wiggins is in second for Team Sky and his Colombian team mate Rigoberto Uran is third, also 17 seconds back, while Nibali is fifth 31 seconds off the pace.

Hesjedal, whose Garmin-Sharp team produced a below-par performance in Sunday's team time trial, lies seventh, 34 seconds behind Paolini.

