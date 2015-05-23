Tinkoff Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain celebrates retaining the leader's pink jersey on the podium after the 190 Km (118 miles) twelfth stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia (Tour of Italy) cycling race from Imola to Vicenza, Italy, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

Alberto Contador took a commanding lead in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday with a strong performance in the 14th stage, a 59.4-km individual time trial won by Vasil Kiryienka of Belarus.

After losing the pink jersey to Italian Fabio Aru after a crash on Friday, the Spaniard finished third on the day, 14 seconds behind Team Sky's Kiryienka, who clocked a best time of one hour 17 minutes 52 seconds.

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) took second place, 12 seconds off the pace.

Tinkoff-Saxo leader Contador, bidding to become the first man to achieve a Giro/Tour de France double since 1998, now leads Aru by 2:28 after the Astana rider finished 29th, more than three minutes behind Kiryienka.

"The result is a big surprise for me. I gave it all I had, and paced myself carefully all the way. I now lead Aru by a good margin, especially after the fall yesterday, but I have to keep a clear head," said Contador.

"The Giro is still long. Today has been a good day for us, and now we’ll take it day by day."

Costa Rica's Andrey Amador is third overall, 3:36 adrift of Contador ahead of a mountainous final eight days starting with Sunday's 15th stage, a 165-km trek leading up to Madonna Di Campiglio.

Australian Richie Porte, who was considered Contador's main rival before the Giro started, dropped out of contention after losing another four minutes to Contador.

