File Photo: Movistar rider Gorka Izagirre of Spain signs autographs in front of his hotel before a team training session in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Spain's Gorka Izagirre held off the peloton to claim the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia as Luxembourg's Bob Jungels retained the overall lead on Saturday.

Movistar rider Izagirre attacked from a group of four breakaway riders in the climb leading to the finish and never looked back.

Italian Giovanni Visconti (Bahrein-Merida) took second place, five seconds behind with Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finishing third, 10 seconds off the pace.

Jungels (Quick Step-Floors) finished safe in the main pack, which was led in the finale by Thibaut Pinot's FDJ team as the main favourites looked to avoid splits in the last ascent.

"It was important to control things in a tricky finale, the team showed they were here," said Pinot.

Jungels's pink jersey will be under threat in Sunday's ninth stage, which ends in Blockhaus after a punishing 13.65-km ascent at an average gradient of 8.4 percent.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)