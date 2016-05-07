German Marcel Kittel confirmed he was back to his best when he claimed the second stage of the Giro d'Italia in Nijmegen, Netherlands, on Saturday. Kittel, who endured an almost blank season last year because of a virus, outsprinted Frenchman Arnaud Demare and Italian Sacha Modolo.

The Etixx-Quick Step rider, who now has 12 grand-tour stage wins to his name, had already won a stage on the Tour de Romandie last month.

At the end of the 190-km flat ride from Arnhem, Kittel prevailed in the bunch sprint after the last breakaway rider, Giacomo Berlato, was caught by the peloton less than 10 kilometres from the finish.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin retained the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Sunday’s third stage takes the peloton over 190km from Nijmegen to Arnhem before the riders enjoy a rest day as they travel to Italy for the remainder of the three-week race.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Clare Fallon)