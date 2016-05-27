Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Colombian Esteban Chaves moved close to his maiden grand tour title in the Giro d'Italia when he snatched the overall leader's pink jersey off Steven Kruijswijk's shoulders after the Dutchman crashed on the 19th stage won solo by Vincenzo Nibali on Friday.
Orica-GreenEDGE rider Chaves, fifth in the Vuelta last year, took third place behind former champion Nibali and Spain's Mikel Nieve in the French resort of Risoul, putting himself in prime position to become the second Colombian to win the race after Nairo Quintana in 2014.
He leads Nibali by 44 seconds and Kruijswijk by 1:05 with one competitive stage left before Sunday's flat ride to Torino. Stage 20 is a 134-km mountain trek from Guillestre to Sant'Anna di Vinnadio on Saturday.
"Until now I was attacking, now I will defend," said Chaves. "I will leave my skin on the road."
Kruijswijk literally left skin on the road when he crashed in the rapid descent from the Colle dell'Agnello.
Kruijswijk started the 162km stage with a three-minute lead over Chaves but ploughed into a snow bank while descending the Colle dell'Agnello, the highest point of this year's Giro.
LottoNL-Jumbo's Kruijswijk, who needed to change bikes after crashing, was clearly struggling on the final climb and finished 4:54 behind Nibali.
Kruijswijk was not the only rider who fell victim to the Colle dell'Agnello on Friday. Minutes after his crash, footage emerged of Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin, who was fifth on the GC before the stage began, lying in a heap on the side of the road.
The Russian's race ended when he was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.
An emotional Nibali, the home favourite, burst into tears after his first Giro stage win of this year's race, which put him back into contention for a second title.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru and Julien Pretot in Paris, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.