The pack of riders ride during the 178 km (110 miles) 21st and last stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia cycling race from Turin to Milan May 31, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

MILAN The Giro d'Italia's 100th edition will start from the island of Sardinia in 2017, organisers said on Wednesday.

The three-week grand tour begins with a stage from Alghero to Olbia before the peloton rides to Tortoli then Cagliari.

"I am very proud to see that the Giro will start from my homeland," said Italian Fabio Aru, the 2015 Vuelta champion, who was born in San Gavino Monreale.

"It would be fantastic for me to take part in the race."

The Giro has only visited Sardinia three times -- in 1961, 1991, when it hosted the 'grand depart', and 2007.

The rest of the course will be unveiled on Oct. 25, eight days after the Tour de France route is announced in Paris.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)