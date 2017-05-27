Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
PARIS Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia because of stomach problems, the LottoNL-Jumbo rider said on Saturday.
"After a bad evening and night due to stomach problems I won't be able to start today's stage. Completely empty," Kruijswijk wrote on his Twitter feed before the start of the 20th and penultimate stage.
Kruijswijk was 10th in the overall standings after losing two spots in the 19th stage on Friday.
Last year, Kruijswijk lost the Giro lead in the 19th stage after a crash, eventually finishing fourth overall.
Reporting by Julien Pretot
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.