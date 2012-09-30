Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
Route for the 2013 Giro d'Italia unveiled on Sunday:
May 4. Stage 1: Naples-Naples, 156 km
May 5. Stage 2: Ischia-Forio, 17.4 km, team time trial
May 6. Stage 3: Sorrento-Marina di Ascea, 212 km
May 7. Stage 4: Policastro Bussentino-Serra San Bruno, 244 km
May 8. Stage 5: Costenza-Matera, 199 km
May 9. Stage 6: Mola di Bari-Margherita di Savoya, 154 km
May 10. Stage 7: San Salvo-Pescara, 162 km
May 11. Stage 8: Gabicce Mare-Saltara, 55.5 km, individual time trial
May 12: Stage 9: San Sepolcro-Florence, 181 km
May 13. Rest day
May 14. Stage 10: Cordenons-Altopiano del Montasio, 167 km
May 15. Stage 11: Tarvisio-Vajont, 184 km
May 16. Stage 12: Longarone-Trevisio, 127 km
May 17. Stage 13: Busseto-Cherasco, 242 km
May 18. Stage 14: Cervere-Bardonecchia, 156 km
May 19. Stage 15: Cesana Torinese-Col du Galibier (France), 150 km
May 20. Rest day
May 21. Stage 16: Valloire (France)-Ivrea, 237 km
May 22. Stage 17: Caravaggio-Vicenza, 203 km
May 23. Stage 18: Mori-Polsa, 19.4 km, individual time trial
May 24. Stage 19: Ponte di Legno-Val Martello, 138 km
May 25. Stage 20: Silandro-Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 202 km
May 26. Stage 21: Riese Pio X-Brescia, 199 km
