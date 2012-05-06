Sky Procycling rider Mark Cavendish of Britain is seen during the countdown at the start of the opening time trial of the Giro d'Italia in Herning May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

HERNING, Denmark Britain's Mark Cavendish won stage two of the Giro d'Italia cycle race on Sunday, starting and finishing in the Danish town of Herning.

The world champion triumphed in a bunch sprint to collect his fifth victory of the season and eighth on the Giro.

Australian Matt Goss was second and American Taylor Phinney retained the overall lead.

The Giro has a third stage in Denmark on Monday before it moves to Italy.

