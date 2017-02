Team Sky rider Mark Cavendish of Britain holds his daughter Delilah Grace as he celebrates on the podium after winning the 209 km (130 mile) fifth stage from Modena to Fano of the Giro d'Italia May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

FANO, Italy World champion Mark Cavendish of Britain won stage five of the Giro d'Italia from Modena to Fano in a bunch sprint on Thursday.

Second behind the Sky rider, who claimed the ninth Giro d'Italia stage of his career, was Australian Matt Goss with Italian Daniele Bennati in third.

Lithuanian Ramunas Navardauskas continued to lead the race overall for a second day.

The Giro d'Italia finishes on May 27 in Milan.