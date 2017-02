PORTO SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy Colombian Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez won stage six of the Giro d'Italia from Urbino to Porto Sant'ElPidio on Friday.

Italy's Adriano Malori took the overall race lead after finishing second approximate one minute 10 seconds back and Poland's Michel Golas was third.

The Giro d'Italia finishes in Milan on May 27.

