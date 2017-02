Katusha Team's Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver of Spain, wearing the leader pink jersey, celebrates on the podium after the 255-km 11th stage from Assisi to Montecatini Terme of the Giro d'Italia May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MONTECATINI TERME, Italy Italian Robert Ferrari won stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in a bunch sprint on Wednesday while Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez retained the overall lead.

Compatriot Francesco Chicchi was second behind the Androni Giocattoli rider on the highly technical finish at Montecatini Terme, with Lithuanian Tomas Vaitkus third and Britain's world champion Mark Cavendish fourth.

Spain's Rodríguez held onto the overall lead for a second straight day.

The Giro d'Italia finishes on May 27 in Milan.

