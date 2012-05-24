VEDELAGO, Italy Italy's Andrea Guardini won Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia in a bunch sprint on Thursday and Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez retained the overall lead.

World champion Mark Cavendish of Britain finished second on the flat stage from San Vito di Cadore to Vedelago, with Italy's Roberto Ferrari third.

Rodríguez leads the race from Canada's Ryder Hesjedal and Italian Ivan Basso.

The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan.

