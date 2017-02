ALPE DI PAMPEAGO, Italy Czech Roman Kreuziger took a solo victory on the summit finish on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday while Canadian contender Ryder Hesjedal finished second to make his move.

After the 198 kilometre stage from Treviso to Alpe di Pampeago featuring five classified climbs, Garmin's Hesjedal trails overall leader Joaquim Rodriguez by just 17 seconds with two stages left.

Kreuziger attacked on the second last climb to break away with Hesjedal making a dash 1.5 kilometres from the finish. Spain's Rodriguez was third on the stage.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)