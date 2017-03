NAPLES Britain's Mark Cavendish won the first stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 130-km ride in Naples, to snatch the overall leader's pink jersey on Saturday.

Italian Elia Viviani was second and France's Nacer Bouhanni came home third.

