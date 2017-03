MARINA DI ASCEA, Italy Italian Luca Paolini won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 222-km ride from Sorrento to take the overall leader's pink jersey on Monday.

Australian Cadel Evans was second and defending champion Ryder Hesjedal of Canada came home third.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)