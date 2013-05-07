London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
SERRA SAN BRUNO, Italy Italian Enrico Battaglin won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 246-kms hilly stage from Policastro Bussentino, on Tuesday.
The Bardiani Valvole rider beat compatriots Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), who finished second and third respectively.
Italian Luca Paolini of the Katusha team retained the overall leader's pink jersey.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.