SERRA SAN BRUNO, Italy Italian Enrico Battaglin won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 246-kms hilly stage from Policastro Bussentino, on Tuesday.

The Bardiani Valvole rider beat compatriots Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), who finished second and third respectively.

Italian Luca Paolini of the Katusha team retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)