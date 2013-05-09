Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MARGHERITA DI SOVOIA, Italy Britain's Mark Cavendish won stage six of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, his second bunch sprint victory in this year's race as Italian Luca Paolini retained the overall lead.
Italy's Elia Viviani claimed second behind the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider, with Australia's Matt Goss in third.
Cavendish has now won 12 stages of the Giro in his career and has racked up 38 victories in Grand Tours.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.