MARGHERITA DI SOVOIA, Italy Britain's Mark Cavendish won stage six of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, his second bunch sprint victory in this year's race as Italian Luca Paolini retained the overall lead.

Italy's Elia Viviani claimed second behind the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider, with Australia's Matt Goss in third.

Cavendish has now won 12 stages of the Giro in his career and has racked up 38 victories in Grand Tours.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Justin Palmer)