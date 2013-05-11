SALTARA, Italy Alex Dowsett of Britain won stage eight of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 54.8-kilometre individual time trial from Gabicce Mare to Saltara, and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali became the new overall leader.

Britain's Bradley Wiggins finished second, around 10 seconds down on Movistar's Dowsett, with Estonian Tanel Kangert in third and Nibali fourth.

Nibali now leads the overall classification with Australia's Cadel Evans second, Dutchman Robert Gesink third and Wiggins fourth.

The Giro d'Italia finishes on May 26 in Brescia.

