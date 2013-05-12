Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
FIRENZE, Italy, Russia's Maxim Belkov completed a long breakaway with a solo victory on stage nine of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali remained the overall leader.
Colombia's Carlos Alberto Betancur finished second on the hilly 177-kilometre stage from Sansepolcro to Firenze, with Colombian Jarlinson Pantano in third.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.