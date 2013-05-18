BARDONECCHIA, Italy Italy's Mauro Santambrogio won the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a mountain top finish after a 163-kms ride on Saturday.

Santambrogio beat compatriot Vincenzo Nibali, who came second in the same time and extended his overall lead after his rivals lost ground.

Colombian Carlos Betancur was third, nine seconds off the pace according to provisional results.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Julien Pretot)