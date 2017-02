ROME Next year's Giro d'Italia will begin in the southern city of Naples, half a century after it last hosted the first stage.

The 96th edition of the race, which will begin on May 4, is to start in Naples for only the second time.

“"I'm very happy ... because we're working hard to rebuild the image of the city through sport," said mayor Luigi De Magistris.

The first stage was last held in Naples in 1963.

