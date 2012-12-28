West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
Kazakh cyclist Andrey Kashechkin has been provisionally suspended by World Tour team Astana for failing to agree to the squad's internal regulations.
"The Kazakhstan rider remains on the 2013 team roster, but cannot be included in race calendar submissions until his signature is received on Pro Team Astana's internal Code of Conduct," the Kazakh team said in a statement on Friday.
Kashechkin took part in the Tour de France and Tour of Spain this year.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson's virtuoso display in Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy means Johnny Sexton has a battle on his hands to reclaim his starting place, head coach Joe Schmidt has said.