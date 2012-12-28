Former yellow jersey holder Andrey Kashechkin of Kazakhstan grimaces during the sixth stage of the Dauphine cycling race from Gap to Valloire June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Kazakh cyclist Andrey Kashechkin has been provisionally suspended by World Tour team Astana for failing to agree to the squad's internal regulations.

"The Kazakhstan rider remains on the 2013 team roster, but cannot be included in race calendar submissions until his signature is received on Pro Team Astana's internal Code of Conduct," the Kazakh team said in a statement on Friday.

Kashechkin took part in the Tour de France and Tour of Spain this year.

