Katusha will be able to compete on the elite World Tour this year after the Russian team succeeded in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the rejection of their original application.

"CAS has upheld the appeal by Katusha against the International Cycling Union (UCI)," the Lausanne-based court said in a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

Katusha, who finished second in the World Tour standings last year, appealed to CAS in December after the UCI rejected their application to compete in the top flight because of the team's doping record over the past four years.

"Following the hearing, the CAS Panel did not reach the same conclusions as the UCI Licensing Commission and decided to uphold the appeal," CAS said.

The decision means Katusha will now be able to take part in all of cycling major races, such as the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Tour of Spain, as well as several top one-day and one-week races in 2013.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien)