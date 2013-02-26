Spain's Angel Vicioso celebrates winning the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse cycling race from Niederbipp to La Chaux-de-Fonds, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/ARC/Dominic Favre

MOSCOW Katusha have lifted a provisional ban on Spanish rider Angel Vicioso after he testified at a high-profile doping trial in his home country, the Russian cycling team said on Tuesday.

Vicioso, 35, was suspended by Katusha for misleading them over his scheduled court appearance in Madrid but he was allowed to rejoin the team after testifying by a video link last week.

"We're satisfied with his testimony, therefore Angel will be able to race again," a Katusha spokesman said.

He will race in Thursday's one-day classic Citta di Camaiore in Italy, the team said on their website (www.katushateam.com).

Katusha won the right to compete on the elite World Tour this year following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Cycling's world governing body UCI had rejected their application to compete in the top flight because of the team's doping record over the past four years.

Vicioso is one of several world-class athletes linked to Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, who is currently on trial for allegedly masterminding a doping ring.

Vicioso told the court he had met Fuentes for "sporadic medical consultations" from 2004 to 2006 while he was competing for Spanish team Liberty Seguros but denied receiving any blood transfusions to boost his performances.

