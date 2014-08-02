Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Czech rider Roman Kreuziger was provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union's (UCI) anti-doping commission on Saturday after possible irregularities emerged from his biological passport.

His Tinkoff-Saxo team confirmed that cycling's governing body had provisionally suspended him based on an assumption that his future race results are "likely to be affected by the asserted anti-doping rule violations".

Kreuziger, a team mate of Spain's Alberto Contador, was excluded from the Tour de France while the team gathered more information about apparent abnormalities in his blood profile.

He had been expected to ride in the Tour de Pologne, which begins in Poland on Sunday, but will now be out of action until a verdict has been reached by the UCI.

"Tinkoff-Saxo cannot avoid criticizing the timing of this decision – as the rider and team was notified less than 24 hours before the start of WorldTour race Tour de Pologne," the team said in a statement.

"The team notes that this materially impairs its participation in this important race and that Kreuziger receives his provisional suspension without solid evidence of any wrongdoing but only based on the opinion of medical experts of the UCI anti-doping commission."

(Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Josh Reich)