Team Sky rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he wins the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne cycling race in Kuurne February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

World champion Mark Cavendish won the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne semi-classic race, a 195-km ride around the Brussels region on Sunday.

The British Team Sky rider benefited from a perfect lead-out from Australian Chris Sutton to outsprint Belarusian Yauheni Hutarovich of the FDJ-Bigmat team as Dutchman Kenny van Hummel took third place for Vacansoleil.

It was Cavendish's third victory this season after he won two stages at the Tour of Qatar earlier this month.

