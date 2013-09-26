Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
FLORENCE, Italy International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat McQuaid denied on Thursday an allegation that he told an employee of a professional team not to cooperate with an investigation into disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.
"Never did anything like that," McQuaid told Reuters in a text message.
Garmin Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters told Reuters that McQuaid, who stands for re-election on Friday in Florence, asked an unidentified employee to ignore the team's instructions to cooperate with a U.S. federal investigation in May 2010.
McQuaid, who has had to deal with the fall-out from the Armstrong doping scandal, was first elected in 2005 and is facing a stern challenge from Britain's Brian Cookson in his bid to secure a third four-year term.
The election will be held from 8:00 a.m. (BST) on Friday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.