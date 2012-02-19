LONDON Australia claimed a morale-boosting victory against Britain to win the gold medal in the men's team pursuit at the London track World Cup series on Sunday.

Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Alexander Edmondson and Michael Hepburn took control after the first kilometre to clock 3:54.615 over 4,000 metres, failing, however, to beat the world record set by Britain at the Beijing Olympics.

New Zealand took the bronze medal.

The victory was a welcome boost for Australia, who have been underperforming at the London Velodrome in a test event for this summer's Olympics.

Australia had previously claimed only one gold medal through Melissa Hoskins in the scratch race, an event that will not feature at the Olympics.

