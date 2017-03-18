Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski pipped world champion Peter Sagan in a thrilling finish to the Milan-San Remo race on Saturday.
Slovakia's Sagan attacked on the final Poggia climb near the end of the 291km race but was undone in the final metres as Poland's Kwiatkowski surged through to take the first Monument classic of his career.
It was a welcome respite for Britain's Team Sky who have been under intense scrutiny after an investigation into a medical package delivered to former rider Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.
France's Julian Alaphilippe was third.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's have ended their 41-year-long official sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee, pulling out of their contract three years early, the IOC said on Friday.