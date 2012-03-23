Cervelo's rider David Millar of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the 26km (16 miles) time trial in the 21st and last stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Milan, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

British road cyclist David Millar broke his collarbone in a crash in the Harelbeke race in Belgium on Friday just weeks before a decision on whether his Olympic ban will be lifted.

"I broke my collarbone, now it's decision time, to operate or not to operate?" the Garmin-Barracuda rider said on his Twitter feed after a race won by Tom Boonen.

Millar, who admitted doping in 2004, is banned from competing for Britain at the London Games because of a British Olympic Association (BOA) by-law preventing drug cheats from taking part in the Games.

The by-law has been challenged by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to make a decision in April.

