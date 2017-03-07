Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
Ireland's Sam Bennett beat some of the world's best sprinters to snatch the third stage of Paris-Nice on Tuesday as France's Arnaud Demare retained the overall lead.
The 26-year-old Bennett (Bora-Hansgroghe) powered to victory from a pack containing the likes of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), John Degenkolb (Trek) and Marcel Kittel (Quick Step) at the end of 190km of racing towards Chalon-sur-Saone.
Kristoff was second and Degenkolb third while Demare finished sixth to stay six seconds ahead of France's Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step) ahead of Wednesday's time trial.
The Katusha team and Quick Step lined up Kristoff and Kittel with one kilometre to go and Demare found himself blocked near the barriers as Bennett seized his chance with 150 metres remaining to secure his first win of the season.
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.