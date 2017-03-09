Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
BOURG DE PEAGE, France German Andre Greipel timed his effort to perfection to win the fifth stage of Paris-Nice, a 199.5-km ride from Quincie en Beaujolais on Thursday.
The Lotto Soudal rider accelerated with about 50 metres to go to overcome France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL Jumbo), who finished second and third, respectively.
"I went just on the right time, I am so relieved that I've finally won a stage in this Paris-Nice," Greipel said.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying safe in the bunch.
His overall lead will be under threat in Friday's sixth stage, a hilly 193.5-km trek between Aubagne and Fayence.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.