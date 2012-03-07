Sky team rider Bradley Wiggins of Britain on the podium after the fourth stage of the 70th Paris-Nice cycling race between Brive-La-Gaillarde and Rodez, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

RODEZ, France Pundits and fans have been gathering around Bradley Wiggins after the Paris-Nice stages to watch him warm down but the Briton finds their curiosity as puzzling as the apparent obsession about the length of his hair.

Wiggins, who retained the eight-day race's overall lead after Wednesday's fourth stage was won by Belgian Gianni Meersman, rides a stationary home trainer for some 10 minutes, a habit he has developed to avoid being stiff the following morning.

Asked about it in a post-stage news conference, the Team Sky rider said: "Really, it's just a warm-down. There are two things in cycling which cause so much commotion: it's the length of my hair and the fact that I warm down.

"Surely there's other things to talk about... it's crazy. But people love it so we'll do more warm-down, that's for sure."

Wiggins, a self-confessed Mod, was then quizzed about his Paul Weller-style hair, which has grown slightly longer in recent weeks.

"Hair grows, it's a natural thing in life," he said.

Wiggins's lead will be under threat in Thursday's fifth stage from Onet-le-Chateau to the Col de Mende, a brutal three-kilometre ascent at an average gradient of 10.1 percent.

"It's (first) going to be much like today, a similar stage as it's going to be up and down all day," Wiggins told reporters.

Spain's Alejandro Valverde, who is sixth overall 20 seconds off the pace, should be the biggest threat but Wiggins will focus on himself.

"At the end of the day you've got to have the legs and I'm in this position because I've got the legs," he said.

"There will be no tactics, just empty the tanks for about six minutes. It's not like a 10-15 kilometre climb where a lot can happen."

American Levi Leipheimer, who is second, six seconds behind Wiggins, as well as third-placed Tejay van Garderen of the United States, who is five seconds further back, are also expected to threaten Wiggins.

"If I get to the Col d'Eze (last stage, an uphill time trial) with a 10-second advantage it's going to be good," Wiggins said. "The most important thing is to have the yellow jersey on Sunday."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)