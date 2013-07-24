Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Bradley Wiggins will make his comeback from the injury and illness that prevented him defending his Tour de France title in the Tour of Poland this weekend, Team Sky said on Wednesday.
Wiggins, the 2012 Tour champion, missed this year's race - won by compatriot and team mate Chris Froome - after quitting May's Giro d'Italia with a knee injury and chest infection.
The 33-year-old is part of Team Sky's six-man squad for the Polish race which starts in Trentino in Italy on Saturday and ends in Krakow on August 3.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.