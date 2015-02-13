Boyd strike gives Burnley 1-0 win over Stoke
Burnley took a big step towards staying in England's top flight after a fine George Boyd goal in the second half gave them a 1-0 win over Stoke City in a dour Premier League clash on Tuesday.
DOHA Dutchman Niki Terpstra won the Tour of Qatar on Friday after finishing the sixth and final stage safely in the main bunch.
The Etixx-Quick Step rider, who won Paris-Roubaix last year, snatched the overall leader's gold jersey when he won Tuesday's individual time trial and beat Poland's Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) by six seconds at the end.
In a race where sprinters often shine, Norway's Alexander Kristoff finished third overall for the Katusha team after taking three stage wins.
Kristoff failed to add another in Doha on Friday, finishing far down the field as Ireland's Sam Bennett won a bunch sprint.
LONDON Premier League strugglers Sunderland backed manager David Moyes on Tuesday but said an exchange with a female reporter, in which he told her that she might get a slap, was "wholly unacceptable".
DUBLIN Members of Ireland's women's soccer team threatened on Tuesday to boycott their next international match unless the country's football association tackles what they described as "humiliating" working conditions.