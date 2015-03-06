PARIS The report of the Independent Reform Commission (CIRC) has been handed over to the International Cycling Union (UCI) and will be published on Monday, the UCI said in a statement.

"The Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC) report has been delivered to the UCI President. The UCI will publish the report in the early hours of Monday 9 March 2015. Until then, we will not make any comment on the report," the UCI said in a statement on Friday.

Last month, UCI president Brian Cookson said that cycling should be ready to face an uncomfortable truth when the 228-page report is made public.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)