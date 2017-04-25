Everton sign Dutchman Klaassen, Sunderland keeper Pickford
Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.
AIGLE, Switzerland Italian Fabio Felline won the prologue of the Tour de Romandie to claim the overall lead after a 4.8-km individual time trial on a slippery course on Tuesday.
The Trek-Segafredo rider clocked five minutes and 57 seconds to beat Britain's Alex Dowsett (Movistar) by two seconds and Australian Alexander Edmondson (Orica-Scott) by seven seconds.
The favourites for the overall classification did not take any risks on the wet roads, with Britain's Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) ending up 18 seconds behind.
Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 29 seconds off the pace.
Wednesday's first stage is a 173.3-km mountainous trek from Aigle to Champery.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, England India put on a display of composed and confident batting as they cruised into the final of the Champions Trophy with a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, setting up a clash with old rivals Pakistan on Sunday.