ROUBAIX, France Italian rider Elia Viviani was taken to a hospital for checks after his bike was hit by a race motorbike during the Paris-Roubaix classic on Sunday, Team Sky said.
A video taken by a spectator and posted on social media showed the motorbike sliding on its side before hitting Viviani's back wheel after the peloton was slowed down by a crash on the cobbled sector of Arenberg.
Safety has been a hot topic in cycling since Belgian rider Antoine Demoitie died last month after being hit by a motorbike.
“He is in hospital,” Team Sky sports director Servais Knaven said of Viviani. “He looks alright, nothing serious but you never know.”
Race director Thierry Gouvenou told Reuters: “We contacted the team, he just has a few bruises. The rider was upset, which is understandable in the context.
“The driver was not careless. There was a crash in the bunch and he braked, then the motorbike slid on to its side and hit Viviani.”
