British prospect Adam Yates claimed the biggest victory of his career when he won the Clasica San Sebastian one-day race on Saturday.

The Orica GreenEDGE rider, whose twin brother Simon also rides for the same Australian team, moved clear of the pack in the final climb, a steep ascent seven kilometres from the finish, and never looked back.

The 22-year-old held off a group of chasing riders to cross the finish line first, but was initially unaware he had won the 219-km race.

Belgium's Philippe Gilbert was second and Spain's Alejandro Valverde was third, both 15 seconds back.

