LONDON Ireland's Nicolas Roche is among five new riders recruited by Sky for next season, the team said on Tuesday.

Briton Andrew Fenn, Czech Leopold Koenig, Norway's Lars Petter Nordhaug and Dutchman Wout Poels have also joined the British-based outfit for 2015.

The 30-year-old Roche, who has ridden in 13 Grand Tours and finished fifth in last year's Tour of Spain, joins fellow Irishman Philip Deignan at Sky.

"Nicolas joins us from Tinkoff-Saxo and becomes the second Irish rider in Team Sky," team Principal Dave Brailsford said in a statement.

"He brings a wealth of experience, having ridden 13 Grand Tours in his career, and that will be invaluable to the team.

"Nicolas has the perfect character and temperament for us and we expect him to play a key role next season."

