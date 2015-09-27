Etixx-Quick Step rider Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland rides in the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski is joining Team Sky from Etixx-Quick Step for the 2016 season, the British team announced on Sunday.

Kwiatkowski, 25, will be defending his world champion's title later on Sunday in Richmond, VA.

"Michał has performed fantastically well over the past couple of years," Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford said. "We have been following his career for a long time. We have attempted to sign him on two occasions previously and weren't going to miss out this time around.

"Team Sky can help him progress and develop both his one-day racing and stage racing. Michał is still young, a great talent for the future, and will keep getting better."

