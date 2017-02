HTC Highroad rider Mark Cavendish (L) of Britain reacts after a puncture during the third stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race between Petrer and Totana August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain, Aug 23

British sprinter Mark Cavendish pulled out of the Tour of Spain during Tuesday's fourth stage, his team said.

Cavendish, who won the Tour de France's green jersey in July, abandoned the race with around 40 kilometres to go in the stage.

The Briton had lost time on the main peloton on all the stages so far in the race and Monday his team said he was suffering badly in the extremely hot weather.

He is the second HTC-Highroad rider to quit after Australian Matt Goss abandoned on stage one.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Sonia Oxley)