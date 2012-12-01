MADRID The Spanish cycling federation (RFEC) has elected Jose Luis Lopez Cerron, the man who delivered the beef to Alberto Contador that the rider said led to him testing positive for clenbuterol in 2010, as its new president.

Lopez Cerron, a former professional cyclist and organiser of Spain's Tour of Castilla and Leon, was voted in at an assembly in Madrid on Saturday, the RFEC said on its website (www.rfec.com).

The 56-year-old bought the allegedly contaminated meat in Irun, a town on Spain's north-west border, before taking it to Astana's team hotel in Pau, France where it was eaten by Contador on the 2010 Tour de France's second rest day.

The rider, who has since switched to Team Saxo-Tinkoff, went on to win the race but his subsequent positive test for clenbuterol, a banned substance, led to him being stripped of the title, his third victory after triumphs in 2007 and 2009.

He was banned for two years and returned in August to win the Tour of Spain.

