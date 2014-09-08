Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Italian Gianluca Brambilla and Russian Ivan Rovny were thrown out of the Tour of Spain after trading punches during Monday's 16th stage.
Both riders were ordered out by race officials in the final ascent after they got involved in a fight without getting off their bikes.
Brambilla's team, Omega Pharma-Quick-Step, said on their Twitter feed that their rider had been disqualified. They added that Rovny of the Tinkoff-Saxo team had also been expelled.
Brambilla was in a leading trio in the final ascent and quit after a short discussion with race organisers, raising his arms up in the air in frustration.
Shortly afterwards, Rovny also dropped out of the main pack.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Steve Tongue)
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.