LONDON Tour de France winner Chris Froome will be back in the saddle later this month as he tries to add Spain's Vuelta to his career honours.

"Looking forward to taking on the @lavuelta ...

Tough but always exciting for the viewers #bringiton," the Team Sky rider said on his Twitter account on Monday.

Froome, who also won the Tour de France in 2013, will attempt a rare double when the Vuelta begins on Aug. 22 in Puerto Banus.

The 30-year-old Briton was runner-up in last year's Vuelta, missing out to Spaniard Alberto Contador who will miss this year's race having won the 2015 Giro d'Italia but struggled on the Tour de France.

